Why Allied Healthcare Products' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 30, 2021 10:46 am
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares are trading significantly higher along with other masks, PPE and respiratory product makers after CDC documents warned the COVID-19 Delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox.

The CDC warned the delta variant sweeping across the country is as contagious as chickenpox, has a longer transmission window than the original Covid-19 strain and may make older people sicker.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide.

Allied Healthcare's stock was trading about 42% higher at $8.43 per share on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.54 and a 52-week low of $3.45.

