9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) stock moved upwards by 11.5% to $2.67 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 60.35% of Clear Channel Outdoor’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares rose 9.77% to $6.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.4 million, which is 234.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
- PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) stock rose 9.12% to $6.63. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 212.7K shares, making up 73.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $834.3 million.
Losers
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock fell 11.96% to $7.81 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 478.2K, which is 102.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $771.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares fell 11.93% to $1.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 367.6K shares, making up 16.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.8 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock declined by 6.97% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock declined by 6.67% to $5.32. Trading volume for iClick Interactive Asia’s stock is 627.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 124.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $496.7 million.
- Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares decreased by 6.37% to $21.77. The current volume of 132.7K shares is 27.0% of Tremor Intl’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) stock declined by 5.32% to $40.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
