12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) stock moved upwards by 14.0% to $46.08 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for CyberOptics’s stock is 122.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 137.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $336.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) stock increased by 12.77% to $48.36. Trading volume for MaxLinear’s stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 274.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock rose 9.31% to $6.39. Trading volume for GreenSky’s stock is 394.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares rose 7.78% to $8.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 85.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) stock increased by 7.29% to $92.82. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 263.2K shares, making up 79.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock increased by 7.18% to $10.15. United Microelectronics’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 151.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock decreased by 16.28% to $11.02 during Thursday’s regular session. Brightcove’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 565.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $444.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock fell 15.91% to $2.38. Trading volume for Minim’s stock is 3.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1220.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares declined by 13.56% to $99.02. Citrix Systems’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 606.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock decreased by 10.58% to $4.48. Intrusion’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 140.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares decreased by 9.35% to $10.49. Trading volume for Diebold Nixdorf’s stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 217.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $820.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares fell 8.94% to $33.93. The current volume of 896.4K shares is 153.21% of Cohu’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.