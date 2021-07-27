12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares rose 3.89% to $3.47 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares increased by 3.79% to $2738.06. This security traded at a volume of 409.7K shares come close, making up 29.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 trillion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares increased by 1.54% to $373.51. At the close, Facebook’s trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 7.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares moved upwards by 1.12% to $2766.84. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 324.1K shares, which is 26.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 trillion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares moved upwards by 0.96% to $11.56. This security traded at a volume of 64.6K shares come close, making up 2.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares increased by 0.96% to $75.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 320.0K shares, which is 2.79 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 billion.
Losers
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock decreased by 4.78% to $5.39 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $42.3 million.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock fell 3.67% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock fell 2.39% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.4 million.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock fell 1.82% to $6.5. The company’s market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock decreased by 1.22% to $8.92. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 50.0K shares, which is 2.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock fell 1.06% to $3.75. The company’s market cap stands at $350.0 million.
