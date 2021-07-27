fbpx

QQQ
-5.04
373.53
-1.37%
DIA
-1.41
352.82
-0.4%
SPY
-3.13
444.15
-0.71%
TLT
+ 1.40
146.66
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 0.28
167.89
+ 0.16%

Why Moderna Shares Dipped On Tuesday

byHal Lindon
July 27, 2021 2:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading lower on reports suggesting the company is having supply issues.

According to a Reuters report, the company said that it does not have a sufficient stock of vaccines in storage to smooth shortfalls or delays and said the current delay can lead to short-term adjusting in the coming 2-4 weeks. 

Moderna is a biotechnology company that develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. As of March 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities. 

At the time of publication, shares of Moderna were trading 2.9% at lower at $326.29. The stock has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $362. 
 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Moderna Shares Move Sharply Lower After Reports Of Supply Issues

Moderna Shares See Session Lows, Move Below $350 Level

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    This morning 121 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more

Moderna Shares Turn Negative For Session; Down ~0.5%