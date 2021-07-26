11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares increased by 41.05% to $2.68 during Monday’s after-market session. Fuel Tech’s trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 77.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $81.1 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock rose 1.94% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $407.6 million.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares rose 1.73% to $7.04. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.4K shares, which is 1.45 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $923.6 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares increased by 1.62% to $2.79. The company’s market cap stands at $54.4 million.
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares moved upwards by 1.01% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.9 million.
Losers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock decreased by 7.65% to $2.78 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 952.6K, accounting for 6.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $520.2 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares decreased by 6.05% to $2.02. At the close, Code Chain New Continent’s trading volume reached 295.3K shares. This is 48.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 4.03% to $2.82. The company’s market cap stands at $42.2 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock declined by 3.25% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) shares declined by 3.18% to $22.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.8 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock declined by 2.44% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
