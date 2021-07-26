fbpx

Why Mattel's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
July 26, 2021 11:16 am
Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) is trading higher Monday in sympathy with peer Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS), which reported better-than-expected financial results. 

Hasbro reported second-quarter earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat the estimate of 48 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.17 billion. At publication time, Hasbro was up 10.40% at $102.01.

Mattel is a multinational toy manufacturing company. The company offers toy products that include youth electronics, handheld and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products and plush and fashion-related toys. 

Mattel is scheduled to report its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday. 

Price Action: Mattel has traded as high as $23.31 and as low as $10.54 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 7.4% at $20.55.

