So What's Up With Pinterest Shares Trading Higher Friday?

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) shares are trading higher Friday in sympathy with social media peers Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), which both reported quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Twitter reported quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents per share. The company also reported an 11% year-over-year increase in monetizable DAUs.

Snap reported quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 1 cent per share. The company also reported a 23% year-over-year increase in DAUs.

Pinterest has a 52-week high of $89.90 and a 52-week low of $23.56.