Why AMC's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower amid profit taking following Tuesday strength.

AMC's stock rallied about 26% during Tuesday's trading session, hitting a session high around the $44 level.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres.

As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally.

AMC's stock was trading about 6% lower at $40.51 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.