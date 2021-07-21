fbpx

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 21, 2021 7:59 am
Shares of crypto-related stocks including Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) are all trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Bitcoin is trading higher by 6.3% at around $31,523 Wednesday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets.

Marathon's stock was trading about 7% higher at $24.21 per share on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.91.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies.

Riot's stock was trading about 6.6% higher at $27.55 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $2.06.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide.

MicroStrategy's stock was trading about 5.5% higher at $529 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,315 and a 52-week low of $115.87.

