11 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares rose 2.95% to $2.44 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) stock increased by 2.67% to $8.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 735.8K, accounting for 14.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shares rose 2.07% to $71.88. This security traded at a volume of 592.8K shares come close, making up 14.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 billion.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares rose 1.15% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) stock moved upwards by 0.95% to $9.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 163.5K shares, which is 4.53 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
Losers
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares fell 4.09% to $2.35 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares fell 1.78% to $1.66. The company’s market cap stands at $47.8 million.
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) stock decreased by 1.77% to $2.22. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 305.0K shares, which is 4.35 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $905.8 million.
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) shares fell 1.02% to $17.05. At the close, Kinder Morgan’s trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 11.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 billion.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) stock fell 0.87% to $11.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock fell 0.8% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.