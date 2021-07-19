11 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) stock moved upwards by 3.24% to $13.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. Golar LNG's trading volume hit 383.1K shares by close, accounting for 23.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. read more