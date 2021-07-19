12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares moved upwards by 25.88% to $3.55 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.0 million shares come close, making up 785.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock moved upwards by 4.19% to $21.88. The company’s market cap stands at $330.9 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares rose 3.52% to $1.47. The company’s market cap stands at $183.7 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares rose 3.48% to $1.78. The company’s market cap stands at $51.3 million.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock increased by 3.42% to $3.62. The company’s market cap stands at $139.3 million.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares moved upwards by 2.73% to $3.0. The company’s market cap stands at $46.1 million.
Losers
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares fell 15.93% to $7.0 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 468.8K shares, which is 12.15 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares fell 6.97% to $2.67. The company’s market cap stands at $185.6 million.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares decreased by 4.94% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares decreased by 3.48% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) shares decreased by 3.27% to $8.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.3 million.
- Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) stock declined by 3.11% to $5.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.8 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.