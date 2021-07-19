Why Peloton Shares Are Trading Higher On Monday

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading higher as renewed COVID-19 concerns lift some stay-at-home names for the session. The stock experienced strength in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic as demand for home fitness platforms increased.

Peloton Interactive provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreens that stream live and on-demand classes.

At the time of publication, shares of Peloton were trading 6.59% higher at $117.82 per share. The stock has a 52-week low of $109.67 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

