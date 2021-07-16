Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher amid continued volatility in the stock from retail investor interest.

According to swaggystocks.com, AMC Entertainment's stock has been mentioned about 114 times today.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe. It provides best-in-class amenities such as plush, power recliners, MacGuffins full bars, AMC Dine-In Theatres, premium presentation.

AMC's stock was trading about 3.8% higher at $37.39 per share on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.