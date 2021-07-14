12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $1.43 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 13.9 million, which is 749.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.3 million.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) stock rose 8.99% to $15.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.3K, which is 73.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $526.1 million.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) stock rose 8.71% to $10.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 607.4K, which is 103.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares increased by 8.44% to $3.98. Trading volume for GBS’s stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 146.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.2 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock moved upwards by 6.81% to $0.81. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 321.35% of InVivo Therapeutics Hldg’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $84.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 344.3K shares, making up 88.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
Losers
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock declined by 37.23% to $5.69 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Allied Healthcare Prods’s stock is 8.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 245.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock decreased by 29.77% to $0.98. The current volume of 34.3 million shares is 5538.85% of Allena Pharmaceuticals’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock fell 22.96% to $2.45. Trading volume for SCWorx’s stock is 6.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 198.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.5 million.
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares declined by 20.43% to $58.54. Glaukos’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 712.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares declined by 18.79% to $7.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 240.7K, which is 455.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock declined by 17.89% to $2.02. As of 12:30 EST, Xenetic Biosciences’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 258.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
