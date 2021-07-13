12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) shares increased by 9.27% to $7.19 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, scPharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 917.6K shares. This is 976.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.6 million.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares increased by 7.28% to $2.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5K, accounting for 0.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $101.5 million.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares moved upwards by 6.83% to $2.97. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 15.1K shares, which is 0.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares moved upwards by 5.13% to $4.91. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.7K shares, which is 1.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.7 million.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock increased by 4.24% to $2.7. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 0.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $76.8 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock rose 3.87% to $11.25. NRX Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 234 shares by close, accounting for 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $533.9 million.
Losers
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock decreased by 11.7% to $8.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 900.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares fell 10.72% to $6.33. This security traded at a volume of 16.2K shares come close, making up 17.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.6 million.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock decreased by 8.64% to $1.27. At the close, Allena Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 32.2K shares. This is 5.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $73.2 million.
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) stock fell 6.79% to $55.96. LeMaitre Vascular’s trading volume hit 20.1K shares by close, accounting for 15.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock fell 5.76% to $8.02. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.0K shares, which is 3.66 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.7 million.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) stock declined by 5.73% to $177.0. Inspire Medical Systems’s trading volume hit 23.9K shares by close, accounting for 10.28% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
