Why Ford's Stock Is Moving Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading higher after the company reported first-half China sales exceeded 306,700 vehicles, representing 24% growth year-over-year. The company also reported sales of Lincoln luxury vehicles surpassed 42,200 vehicles, up 111.4%.

“In the second quarter, we revealed six new vehicles and outlined a strong and innovative electrification strategy. These actions – combined with our commitment to deliver always-on customer experiences – position us for success in the competitive Chinese auto market,” said Anning Chen, president and CEO of Ford China.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

Ford's stock was trading about 1.7% higher at $14.30 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.45 and a 52-week low of $5.74.