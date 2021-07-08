Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares increased by 2.79% to $57.55 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 149.5K shares is 44.48% of eHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock rose 1.73% to $3.51. The current volume of 91.0K shares is 26.24% of Maiden Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $300.6 million.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares increased by 0.92% to $10.88. MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 200.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.2 million.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) stock increased by 0.72% to $25.08. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 1.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) stock rose 0.71% to $9.12. As of 12:40 EST, Greenlight Capital Re’s stock is trading at a volume of 48.8K, which is 31.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.3 million.
- Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares increased by 0.56% to $14.31. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.9K, which is 3.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $730.9 million.
Losers
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) stock declined by 5.32% to $24.41 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, United Fire Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 26.3K, which is 42.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $618.8 million.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares declined by 4.31% to $2.67. The current volume of 47.0K shares is 372.05% of Conifer Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $26.0 million.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock decreased by 4.19% to $3.43. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.7K shares, making up 1.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.2 million.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 3.66% to $4.67. Trading volume for Unico American’s stock is 11.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 126.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares decreased by 3.47% to $14.51. The current volume of 14.4K shares is 15.83% of Fanhua’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $779.0 million.
- Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares declined by 3.44% to $37.1. Trading volume for Prudential’s stock is 151.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 82.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $48.5 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.