12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares increased by 28.31% to $17.05 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’s stock is 2.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 8098.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) stock rose 28.19% to $1.95. The current volume of 165.5 million shares is 7991.87% of Dare Bioscience’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock rose 24.64% to $3.48. Trading volume for OncoSec Medical’s stock is 67.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 29084.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $136.2 million.
- Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) shares moved upwards by 15.08% to $113.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 396.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
- Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) shares increased by 10.18% to $19.91. Genetron Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 456.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 156.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) stock rose 9.03% to $22.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 102.0K shares, making up 51.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares decreased by 20.82% to $17.99 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for IDEAYA Biosciences’s stock is 628.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 365.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $591.9 million.
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock declined by 18.75% to $5.07. As of 12:30 EST, Cleveland BioLabs’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 1258.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $78.4 million.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock decreased by 17.49% to $1.08. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 128.16% of Soligenix’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $43.3 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares declined by 13.68% to $0.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.5 million shares, making up 179.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $73.1 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares declined by 12.96% to $1.68. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 169.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $144.7 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares decreased by 12.43% to $8.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.1 million shares, making up 120.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
