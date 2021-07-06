Why CrowdStrike, DocuSign And Shopify Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of software and technology stocks including CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are trading higher, possibly due to a drop in yields, which has been a positive catalyst for growth sectors.

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

CrowdStrike's stock was trading about 4.5% higher at $263.96 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $267.17 and a 52-week low of $93.37.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements.

DocuSign's stock was trading about 3.6% higher at $288.95 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $293.61 and a 52-week low of $179.49.

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally.

Shopify's stock was trading about 4.1% higher at $1,525.45 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,552.23 and a 52-week low of $839.40.