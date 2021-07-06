fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.55
357.09
+ 0.43%
DIA
-2.08
350.02
-0.6%
SPY
-0.76
434.48
-0.18%
TLT
+ 1.70
143.34
+ 1.17%
GLD
+ 0.89
166.40
+ 0.53%

Why CrowdStrike, DocuSign And Shopify Are Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 6, 2021 3:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of software and technology stocks including CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are trading higher, possibly due to a drop in yields, which has been a positive catalyst for growth sectors.

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

CrowdStrike's stock was trading about 4.5% higher at $263.96 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $267.17 and a 52-week low of $93.37.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements.

DocuSign's stock was trading about 3.6% higher at $288.95 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $293.61 and a 52-week low of $179.49.

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally.

Shopify's stock was trading about 4.1% higher at $1,525.45 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,552.23 and a 52-week low of $839.40.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading higher by 4.4% at $248 after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $240 to $300. read more

Why CrowdStrike Is Trading Higher Today

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is trading higher Monday after positive reports about the software as a service (SaaS) markets were released. read more

What's Up With CrowdStrike Stock Today?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is trading lower Friday despite announcing better-than-expected financial results. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    During Tuesday's morning session, 124 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more