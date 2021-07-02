fbpx
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 2, 2021 12:42 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares increased by 0.95% to $233.2 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Willis Towers Watson’s stock is 132.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 billion.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) stock increased by 0.9% to $240.84. Aon’s stock is trading at a volume of 290.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $54.3 billion.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares rose 0.89% to $152.06. The current volume of 11.6K shares is 15.95% of American National Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) stock rose 0.61% to $53.85. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 194.9K shares, making up 20.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares rose 0.54% to $9.15. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 178, which is 0.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.8 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock moved upwards by 0.45% to $128.19. The current volume of 59.4K shares is 23.93% of Goosehead Insurance’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $4.8 billion.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock fell 4.27% to $3.9 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 70.7K, which is 48.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock fell 3.79% to $108.48. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade’s stock is trading at a volume of 703.7K, which is 33.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock fell 3.43% to $9.6. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 1.1 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock declined by 3.41% to $2.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 64.6K, which is 6.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock declined by 3.41% to $2.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 9.3K, which is 68.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.7 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock fell 3.34% to $14.77. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group’s stock is 14.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $761.6 million.

