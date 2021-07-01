12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock rose 4.62% to $7.69 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 45.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million.
- Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) shares rose 3.96% to $6.55. Trading volume for this security closed at 354, accounting for 0.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock rose 2.61% to $0.56. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.7K shares, which is 0.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.2 million.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares rose 2.22% to $28.99. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 254.2K shares, which is 24.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.4 billion.
- DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) shares moved upwards by 2.12% to $42.34. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.3K shares, which is 1.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.6 billion.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock increased by 1.19% to $4.23. Infobird Co’s trading volume hit 28.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares fell 6.7% to $14.07 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 8.58 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.3 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 5.22% to $5.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 716.3K, accounting for 32.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.1 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 2.64% to $1.48. This security traded at a volume of 731 shares come close, making up 0.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 2.36% to $2.07. Trading volume for this security closed at 767.4K, accounting for 4.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.5 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares decreased by 2.1% to $1.87. Verb Tech’s trading volume hit 39.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.4 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares decreased by 1.89% to $1.04. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.0K shares, which is 0.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $93.9 million.
