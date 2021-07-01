Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) shares increased by 3.08% to $169.86 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 50.0K, which is 46.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares moved upwards by 2.91% to $112.6. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 54.62% of Lemonade’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
- State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) stock rose 2.8% to $17.6. The current volume of 7.2K shares is 17.71% of State Auto Financial’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $775.3 million.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 2.54% to $19.75. The current volume of 291.1K shares is 19.83% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Markel (NYSE:MKL) stock moved upwards by 2.51% to $1216.54. As of 12:40 EST, Markel’s stock is trading at a volume of 16.5K, which is 32.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock rose 2.46% to $39.9. As of 12:40 EST, Arch Capital Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 656.9K, which is 38.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 billion.
Losers
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares declined by 2.69% to $9.05 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7K shares, making up 1.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.2 million.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock declined by 2.41% to $4.05. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 20.1K, which is 13.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock fell 1.49% to $21.18. Trading volume for Oscar Health’s stock is 435.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares decreased by 0.99% to $11.1. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 320.8K, which is 25.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock declined by 0.93% to $38.85. Midwest Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 58.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $145.7 million.
- Global Indemnity Group, LLC – 7.875% Subordinated Notes due 2047 (NASDAQ:GBLIL) shares decreased by 0.91% to $26.15. The current volume of 733 shares is 20.72% of Global Indemnity Group, LLC – 7.875% Subordinated Notes due 2047’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.