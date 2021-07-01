Why XPeng's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares are trading higher after the company reported 6,565 vehicles were delivered in June 2021, a 617% year-over-year increase and 17,398 vehicles were delivered in the second quarter of 2021, a 439% year-over-year increase.

The company plans to launch the G3i SUV, the new mid-phase facelift version of G3, in July 2021 with deliveries planned for September this year, according to the automaker.

XPeng is a company designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing smart electric vehicles in China.

XPeng's stock was trading about 4.16% higher at $46.27 at the time of publication premarket Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.49 and a 52-week low of $17.11.