fbpx
QQQ
-0.08
354.51
-0.02%
DIA
+ 0.65
344.31
+ 0.19%
SPY
+ 1.08
426.98
+ 0.25%
TLT
-0.35
144.70
-0.24%
GLD
+ 1.02
164.61
+ 0.62%

Why Nio Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byRandy Elias
July 1, 2021 8:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Nio Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading higher after the company reported it delivered 8,083 vehicles in June 2021, a 116.1% increase year-over-year. The company also reported it delivered 21,896 vehicles in the three months ended June 2021, a 111.9% increase year-over-year.

"As of June 30, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 117,597 vehicles," the company said in a press release.

Niooperates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles.

Nio's stock was trading about 3% higher at $54.81 at the time of publication premarket Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $8.70.

Photo: courtesy of Nio. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Nio Shares Rallied Today

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares gained 5.66% Wednesday, closing at $53.20. The strength has been attributed to a Tuesday price target increase from Citigroup. Citi maintained its Buy rating on the stock and increased its price target from $58.30 to $72.  read more

Why Nio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher on Monday following reports suggesting the company, on Sunday, opened another five battery swap stations in China as part of its expansion strategy. read more

Why XPeng, Li Auto And Nio Shares Are Moving Today

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) shares are trading higher on a report suggesting the company received approval to list on Hong Kong Exchange. read more

Why Pinduoduo, Nio, Li Auto And Xpeng Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several China-based companies, including Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: read more