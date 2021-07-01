Why Nio Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading higher after the company reported it delivered 8,083 vehicles in June 2021, a 116.1% increase year-over-year. The company also reported it delivered 21,896 vehicles in the three months ended June 2021, a 111.9% increase year-over-year.

"As of June 30, 2021, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 117,597 vehicles," the company said in a press release.

Niooperates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles.

Nio's stock was trading about 3% higher at $54.81 at the time of publication premarket Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $8.70.

Photo: courtesy of Nio.