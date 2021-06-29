12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock increased by 7.52% to $1.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Brickell Biotech’s trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 106.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock rose 5.79% to $2.19. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6K shares, which is 0.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $2.03. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 65.5K shares by close, accounting for 3.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $174.9 million.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) shares increased by 5.04% to $9.99. This security traded at a volume of 3.7K shares come close, making up 2.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $326.4 million.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock increased by 4.2% to $39.19. This security traded at a volume of 5.0K shares come close, making up 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares rose 3.62% to $4.29. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0K shares, which is 0.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
Losers
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock decreased by 18.13% to $1.22 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, electroCore’s trading volume reached 590.6K shares. This is 95.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares fell 3.76% to $2.05. CNS Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 38.8K shares by close, accounting for 22.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) stock fell 2.87% to $10.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.4K shares, which is 0.56 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.5 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock decreased by 2.84% to $1.35. This security traded at a volume of 45.2K shares come close, making up 1.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares declined by 2.33% to $1.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.9K, accounting for 0.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock declined by 1.86% to $1.06. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.3K shares, which is 0.82 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.2 million.
