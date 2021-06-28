12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares rose 8.38% to $1.81 during Monday’s after-market session. SCWorx’s trading volume hit 504.7K shares by close, accounting for 148.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares moved upwards by 8.07% to $2.81. At the close, Enveric Biosciences’s trading volume reached 319.1K shares. This is 20.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares moved upwards by 5.56% to $22.97. This security traded at a volume of 503 shares come close, making up 0.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.0 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares rose 3.37% to $1.53. At the close, China SXT Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume reached 5.1K shares. This is 1.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) stock moved upwards by 3.35% to $24.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 25.5K, accounting for 10.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $622.6 million.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock rose 2.96% to $1.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 29.2K, accounting for 2.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.6 million.
Losers
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares fell 14.52% to $26.44 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.0K shares, which is 2.87 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.3 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares fell 4.46% to $7.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 208.1K, accounting for 26.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.5 million.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock decreased by 4.32% to $1.11. Soligenix’s trading volume hit 2.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.4 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock fell 3.88% to $6.45. At the close, ProPhase Labs’s trading volume reached 5.1K shares. This is 1.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.7 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares fell 2.98% to $0.98. Zosano Pharma’s trading volume hit 22.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $104.5 million.
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares fell 2.52% to $47.77. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.3K shares, which is 2.93 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
