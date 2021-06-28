Why XPeng And Li Auto Are Trading Higher Today

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares are trading higher following reports indicating competitor Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will recall nearly 300,000 China-made vehicles amid autopilot software issues.

XPeng designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The stock was trading about 6.3% higher at $44.83 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.49 and a 52-week low of $17.11.

Li Auto, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles in China. The stock was trading about 5.3% higher at $33.37 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.70 and a 52-week low of $14.31.