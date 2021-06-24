Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Again Today

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher as the stock continues to gain from Wednesday. An earlier report highlighted long Model 3 and Model Y wait times as an indication the vehicles may be selling out.

"It appears that the demand for Tesla’s electric cars in the United States is still very strong, so much so that the company may be nearly sold out for the third quarter," said in the Teslarati report.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally.

Tesla shares are trading about 4% higher at $683.15 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $900.40 and a 52-week low of $187.43.