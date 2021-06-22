11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock moved upwards by 3.28% to $2.83 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 120, accounting for 0.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 2.23% to $1.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 36.3K, accounting for 1.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.8 million.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares increased by 1.09% to $3.69. At the close, Quad/Graphics’s trading volume reached 58.2K shares. This is 16.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.7 million.
- IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares moved upwards by 0.97% to $112.84. IHS Markit’s trading volume hit 27.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 billion.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares moved upwards by 0.87% to $0.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
Losers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares decreased by 4.33% to $0.86 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 7.4K shares come close, making up 0.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.0 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares declined by 3.33% to $22.71. At the close, Star Bulk Carriers’s trading volume reached 6.0K shares. This is 0.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock decreased by 3.29% to $1.47. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.6K shares, which is 1.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares declined by 3.28% to $1.18. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6K shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $58.3 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock declined by 3.21% to $5.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 28.3K, accounting for 2.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares fell 2.74% to $2.13. At the close, ARC Document Solutions’s trading volume reached 8.6K shares. This is 3.89% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.