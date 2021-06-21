12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares increased by 3.6% to $46.59 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 75.0K shares, which is 4.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock increased by 1.89% to $2.15. At the close, GTT Communications’s trading volume reached 15.2K shares. This is 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $126.4 million.
- Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $93.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 176.0K, accounting for 12.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares increased by 1.65% to $2.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.7K, accounting for 1.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $82.9 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock rose 1.58% to $1.28. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1K shares, which is 0.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $91.7 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares rose 1.51% to $8.69. This security traded at a volume of 77.9K shares come close, making up 2.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $682.1 million.
Losers
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock fell 11.3% to $17.35 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 987.8K shares, which is 3.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares decreased by 3.47% to $7.53. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 63.9K shares, which is 0.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock fell 2.66% to $1.1. This security traded at a volume of 53.3K shares come close, making up 0.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $122.9 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 2.37% to $15.3. UTime’s trading volume hit 1.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) stock fell 1.44% to $22.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 33.9K, accounting for 6.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares declined by 1.37% to $10.83. At the close, Velodyne Lidar’s trading volume reached 4.2K shares. This is 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
