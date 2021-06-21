fbpx
Why Crypto-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

byRandy Elias
June 21, 2021 8:07 am
Shares of several crypto-related companies are trading lower after the China Central Bank summoned some banks and payment institutions on crypto speculations and urged banks and payment companies to promptly cut payment channels for cryptocurrency trading.

China Central Bank also said banks and payment firms must not provide services including opening accounts, registration, transaction, clearing, and settlement for cryptocurrency-related speculations.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) focuses on mining digital assets. The stock was trading about 6.6% lower at $27 per share on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.85.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The stock was trading about 6.7% lower at $30.03 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $2.04.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. The stock was trading about 2.6% lower at $223.25 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $429.54 and a 52-week low of $208.

