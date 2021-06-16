11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) stock rose 3.1% to $10.63 during Wednesday’s after-market session. BurgerFi International’s trading volume hit 290 shares by close, accounting for 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 2.25% to $3.18. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 300 shares, which is 0.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.2 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 2.15% to $4.27. At the close, Vinco Ventures’s trading volume reached 65.5K shares. This is 0.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.3 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock moved upwards by 1.31% to $2.25. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares rose 1.28% to $1.58. XpresSpa Group’s trading volume hit 647 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $166.3 million.
Losers
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares declined by 3.23% to $2.7 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.5K, accounting for 0.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares declined by 2.83% to $4.81. At the close, Express’s trading volume reached 4.0K shares. This is 0.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.9 million.
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares fell 1.64% to $6.03. This security traded at a volume of 206 shares come close, making up 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $454.5 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock decreased by 1.64% to $5.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3K, accounting for 0.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $190.5 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares fell 1.62% to $7.91. At the close, Jiuzi Holdings’s trading volume reached 4.0K shares. This is 0.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares decreased by 1.12% to $143.0. America’s Car-Mart’s trading volume hit 728 shares by close, accounting for 1.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $947.5 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.