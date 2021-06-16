12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) stock increased by 17.17% to $5.8 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.5 million shares come close, making up 1150.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.8 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares moved upwards by 8.91% to $1.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 113.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.9 million.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $5.05. At the close, Lannett’s trading volume reached 238.4K shares. This is 25.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $209.3 million.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares increased by 4.26% to $9.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.0K, accounting for 1.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) shares moved upwards by 3.99% to $2.86. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.6K, accounting for 3.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) stock rose 3.5% to $59.67. At the close, Prothena Corp’s trading volume reached 10.1K shares. This is 2.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) stock fell 17.46% to $4.73 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.5K shares, which is 1.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock declined by 11.2% to $12.3. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 271.1K shares, which is 3.75 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.5 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock declined by 7.75% to $6.25. This security traded at a volume of 437 shares come close, making up 0.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares declined by 3.58% to $1.08. At the close, Predictive Oncology’s trading volume reached 54.4K shares. This is 2.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares decreased by 3.53% to $4.65. This security traded at a volume of 8.4K shares come close, making up 1.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.4 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares fell 2.86% to $1.7. Jaguar Health’s trading volume hit 27.8K shares by close, accounting for 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.4 million.
