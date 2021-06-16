12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) stock increased by 7.59% to $4.11 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 467, accounting for 1.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.3 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares rose 5.87% to $30.28. FuboTV’s trading volume hit 628.6K shares by close, accounting for 4.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares rose 4.91% to $3.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.5K, accounting for 4.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.2 million.
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $8.22. Bonso Electronics Intl’s trading volume hit 763 shares by close, accounting for 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.9 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares moved upwards by 2.98% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 805, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock increased by 2.72% to $1.51. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 500 shares, which is 0.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
Losers
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares fell 3.59% to $6.45 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, ALFI’s trading volume reached 396.7K shares. This is 3.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares decreased by 1.79% to $1.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 445, accounting for 0.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $99.3 million.
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares decreased by 1.76% to $67.58. At the close, II-VI’s trading volume reached 22.2K shares. This is 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock fell 1.71% to $10.4. At the close, Akoustis Technologies’s trading volume reached 64.7K shares. This is 10.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $523.8 million.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock decreased by 1.5% to $9.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.9K, accounting for 0.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock fell 1.39% to $7.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 597, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.6 million.
