12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock increased by 9.65% to $3.52 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 127.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.8 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares moved upwards by 9.09% to $2.4. At the close, Xenetic Biosciences’s trading volume reached 2.0K shares. This is 1.34% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock rose 3.77% to $4.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.0K, accounting for 0.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $166.5 million.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares increased by 3.34% to $8.35. Synaptogenix’s trading volume hit 3.3K shares by close, accounting for 2.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $1.29. At the close, Predictive Oncology’s trading volume reached 31.1K shares. This is 1.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock moved upwards by 3.13% to $0.97. This security traded at a volume of 5.5K shares come close, making up 0.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.5 million.
Losers
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock decreased by 4.03% to $0.95 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.7K shares, which is 0.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.9 million.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock declined by 3.41% to $5.67. Graybug Vision’s trading volume hit 60.4K shares by close, accounting for 4.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $119.3 million.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock declined by 3.23% to $1.8. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 12.6K shares, which is 0.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares declined by 3.13% to $2.17. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.0K shares, which is 0.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $62.5 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock decreased by 2.7% to $2.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.5K, accounting for 0.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock fell 2.6% to $1.5. This security traded at a volume of 196.6K shares come close, making up 6.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.8 million.
