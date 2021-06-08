12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares moved upwards by 5.29% to $20.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 17.3K, accounting for 4.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $204.5 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares increased by 5.2% to $19.0. Fisker’s trading volume hit 823.6K shares by close, accounting for 5.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares rose 4.65% to $7.42. At the close, CarLotz’s trading volume reached 420.2K shares. This is 10.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 3.37% to $2.45. This security traded at a volume of 123.7K shares come close, making up 4.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.7 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares rose 3.17% to $11.05. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 107.8K shares, which is 2.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares rose 2.87% to $15.72. At the close, Arcimoto’s trading volume reached 7.5K shares. This is 0.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $562.5 million.
Losers
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock decreased by 8.56% to $10.26 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.4 million shares come close, making up 23.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares fell 2.21% to $1.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1K, accounting for 0.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $88.1 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares declined by 1.69% to $7.6. Wah Fu Education Group’s trading volume hit 3.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares decreased by 1.66% to $7.11. This security traded at a volume of 6.7K shares come close, making up 0.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares decreased by 1.36% to $5.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 562, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.8 million.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares decreased by 1.29% to $15.38. This security traded at a volume of 400.2K shares come close, making up 2.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
