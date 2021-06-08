fbpx
What's Going On With GameStop And AMC Today?

byAdam Eckert
June 8, 2021 12:24 pm
GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) surged higher Tuesday morning before paring those gains, as the troop of retail traders who refer to themselves as "apes" continue to push the stocks higher.

What Happened: The pair of meme stocks have been the top two targets for short squeezes among retail traders on the Subreddit r/wallstreetbets since the start of 2021.

The stocks rocketed higher at the beginning of the year and short interest fell dramatically, however, short interest began ticking higher again in recent weeks.

Related Link: How This Ape Is Trading AMC Entertainment's Stock

Over the last week, AMC Entertainment has held the top-trending spot as the stock surged more than 80% over a five-day period.

GameStop increased by 33.49% over a five-day period, but it's taking the lead today as investors anticipate the company's quarterly earnings release.

GameStop is set to report earnings on Wednesday after the market closes.

At last check Tuesday, GameStop was up 3% at $289.90 and AMC Entertainment was down 0.6% at $54.50.

Photo by Mike Mozart from Flickr.

