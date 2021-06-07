11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock increased by 21.77% to $19.74 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for Euroseas’s stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 887.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $134.0 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares moved upwards by 16.76% to $11.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.1 million shares, making up 83.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares moved upwards by 12.1% to $35.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 208.4K shares, making up 48.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $314.7 million.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock rose 11.61% to $9.03. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 158.93% of View’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST).
- Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) stock increased by 10.84% to $38.8. Trading volume for Macquarie Infrastructure’s stock is 4.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 476.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 14.16% to $2.96 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 78.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 11.78% to $2.58. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 178.06% of Fuel Tech’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $78.2 million.
- Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) shares decreased by 11.77% to $9.56. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 414.0K shares, making up 180.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares decreased by 7.5% to $64.59. As of 12:30 EST, ArcBest’s stock is trading at a volume of 521.5K, which is 195.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) stock declined by 6.98% to $14.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2K, which is 28.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Aenza SAA (NYSE:AENZ) stock declined by 6.48% to $1.59. As of 12:30 EST, Aenza SAA’s stock is trading at a volume of 39.9K, which is 14.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $277.2 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.