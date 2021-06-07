fbpx
-0.55
336.15
-0.16%
DIA
-1.73
349.63
-0.5%
SPY
-1.27
423.87
-0.3%
TLT
-0.43
140.33
-0.31%
GLD
+ 0.41
176.75
+ 0.23%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 7, 2021 12:32 pm
Gainers

  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock rose 26.67% to $5.85 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.9 million shares, making up 353.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $707.1 million.
  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares rose 24.89% to $8.58. Trading volume for Bionano Genomics’s stock is 65.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 264.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock increased by 20.16% to $1.04. Evofem Biosciences’s stock is trading at a volume of 33.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 409.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.9 million.
  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock increased by 19.56% to $2.75. As of 12:30 EST, Vaccinex’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 300.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million.
  • Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) stock rose 17.64% to $33.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 744.4K shares, making up 199.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares increased by 16.69% to $15.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 306.7K, which is 187.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.9 million.

Losers

  • Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares fell 12.48% to $5.19 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 223.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) stock declined by 11.69% to $8.77. As of 12:30 EST, Cabaletta Bio’s stock is trading at a volume of 172.4K, which is 177.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $218.6 million.
  • ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock fell 10.68% to $15.64. ImmunityBio’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 101.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares decreased by 10.09% to $24.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 141.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares decreased by 9.55% to $11.56. Trading volume for PDS Biotechnology’s stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 50.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $257.5 million.
  • Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) stock decreased by 7.81% to $3.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 32.7K, which is 70.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.

