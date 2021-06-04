12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock rose 4.23% to $4.18 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 142 shares come close, making up 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares increased by 2.19% to $3.26. This security traded at a volume of 81.3K shares come close, making up 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $293.2 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock increased by 1.48% to $16.45. At the close, Euroseas’s trading volume reached 458 shares. This is 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.7 million.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares increased by 0.99% to $9.18. This security traded at a volume of 6.7K shares come close, making up 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock rose 0.98% to $1.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 27.3K, accounting for 0.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.9 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares moved upwards by 0.89% to $19.05. This security traded at a volume of 18.1K shares come close, making up 1.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares decreased by 6.49% to $2.74 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 203.9K shares, which is 15.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares fell 2.63% to $17.08. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 67.7K shares, which is 18.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 2.61% to $3.36. ShiftPixy’s trading volume hit 150.4K shares by close, accounting for 4.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares declined by 2.48% to $1.18. This security traded at a volume of 7.9K shares come close, making up 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares fell 2.18% to $21.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.8K, accounting for 2.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.8 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock decreased by 1.13% to $11.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.7K, accounting for 0.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $467.3 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.