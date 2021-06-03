12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares increased by 19.46% to $1.35 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.7 million shares, which is 178.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.9 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares moved upwards by 9.32% to $1.29. Idera Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 425.1K shares by close, accounting for 12.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $64.5 million.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $1.75. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 550.0K shares, which is 94.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $104.4 million.
- Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) shares rose 6.33% to $26.01. At the close, Signify Health’s trading volume reached 14.8K shares. This is 3.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares increased by 2.68% to $0.61. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 129.1K shares, which is 2.93 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock moved upwards by 2.11% to $1.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 106, accounting for 0.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
Losers
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares decreased by 3.64% to $5.3 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.5K shares, which is 1.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $66.5 million.
- ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock decreased by 3.5% to $17.12. This security traded at a volume of 4.3K shares come close, making up 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares decreased by 2.9% to $1.68. At the close, Stealth BioTherapeutics’s trading volume reached 3.8K shares. This is 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares declined by 2.67% to $10.61. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4K shares, which is 0.25 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares decreased by 2.31% to $2.12. Phio Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 8.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock declined by 2.31% to $11.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 140, accounting for 0.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.9 million.
