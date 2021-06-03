12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares increased by 11.77% to $41.01 during Thursday’s after-market session. Asana’s trading volume hit 124.9K shares by close, accounting for 10.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares increased by 7.82% to $5.65. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.2K shares, which is 2.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $27.2 million.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock moved upwards by 5.31% to $205.1. This security traded at a volume of 339.8K shares come close, making up 12.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares rose 4.17% to $9.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.6K, accounting for 1.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.7 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares moved upwards by 4.08% to $1.53. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.4K shares, which is 2.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares increased by 4.01% to $3.63. This security traded at a volume of 423.4K shares come close, making up 11.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.5 million.
Losers
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares decreased by 5.92% to $38.15 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.6K, accounting for 5.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares declined by 5.8% to $32.03. At the close, Corsair Gaming’s trading volume reached 37.8K shares. This is 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock decreased by 3.01% to $18.1. Sumo Logic’s trading volume hit 51.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares decreased by 2.78% to $1.4. Phunware’s trading volume hit 13.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $100.3 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares declined by 2.46% to $1.19. Verb Tech’s trading volume hit 786 shares by close, accounting for 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock decreased by 1.79% to $14.83. This security traded at a volume of 18.2K shares come close, making up 0.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.
