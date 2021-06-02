12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares increased by 4.05% to $19.77 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 4.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock rose 2.61% to $1.57. This security traded at a volume of 12.7K shares come close, making up 0.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.4 million.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock rose 2.35% to $4.79. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 507 shares, which is 0.39 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $154.0 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $2.32. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 416 shares, which is 0.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.0 million.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares moved upwards by 2.18% to $14.04. This security traded at a volume of 42.4K shares come close, making up 2.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) stock moved upwards by 2.16% to $0.95. Pulmatrix’s trading volume hit 3.9K shares by close, accounting for 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
Losers
- Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) stock fell 4.68% to $5.51 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.2K shares, which is 1.47 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $264.9 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares decreased by 4.29% to $0.67. This security traded at a volume of 24.6K shares come close, making up 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock fell 3.87% to $9.09. This security traded at a volume of 738.4K shares come close, making up 1.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares declined by 3.46% to $82.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 15.5K, accounting for 1.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock declined by 2.86% to $38.51. Greenwich LifeSciences’s trading volume hit 124 shares by close, accounting for 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.6 million.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) shares decreased by 2.46% to $1.99. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 417 shares, which is 0.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
