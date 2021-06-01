12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock rose 6.06% to $3.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 686, accounting for 0.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock moved upwards by 3.31% to $88.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 45.2K, accounting for 2.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares moved upwards by 2.19% to $4.19. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.3K shares, which is 0.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $424.1 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock rose 2.17% to $7.52. This security traded at a volume of 112.6K shares come close, making up 6.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $632.7 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares rose 2.0% to $5.59. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 72.1K shares, which is 9.61 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $815.8 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares rose 1.85% to $2.2. Waitr Hldgs’s trading volume hit 66.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $253.8 million.
Losers
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock fell 7.16% to $5.32 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 531.5K shares come close, making up 7.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $108.7 million.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares declined by 2.44% to $9.22. This security traded at a volume of 113.2K shares come close, making up 3.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares fell 2.33% to $10.92. Moxian’s trading volume hit 13.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $211.2 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 2.21% to $3.1. At the close, Vinco Ventures’s trading volume reached 71.2K shares. This is 1.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock decreased by 1.79% to $4.68. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 172.8K shares, which is 1.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $310.0 million.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares decreased by 1.41% to $4.91. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.7K shares, which is 0.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.
