12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock moved upwards by 17.58% to $17.95 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 394.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock moved upwards by 17.52% to $4.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.0 million shares, making up 37.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) stock moved upwards by 13.83% to $17.85. Trading volume for Tenneco’s stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 93.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock increased by 13.3% to $141.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.5 million shares, making up 161.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $177.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock increased by 12.84% to $4.94. CarLotz’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) stock rose 12.65% to $28.85. The current volume of 160.9K shares is 76.94% of Lands’ End’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $941.7 million.
Losers
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock declined by 11.46% to $10.94 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Renren’s stock is trading at a volume of 395.9K, which is 319.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.0 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock fell 8.82% to $32.7. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 294.1K shares, making up 98.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $512.8 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock decreased by 8.55% to $2.57. Trading volume for Xcel Brands’s stock is 108.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 4.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $49.6 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock declined by 7.3% to $6.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 173.2K shares, making up 26.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares decreased by 6.59% to $1.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.1 million, which is 165.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.8 million.
- Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) stock fell 5.98% to $57.78. Brinker International’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 123.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
