12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) stock rose 23.95% to $15.94 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.4 million shares, making up 1184.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock increased by 15.55% to $2.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 858.8K, which is 250.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares moved upwards by 14.44% to $6.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.9 million, which is 173.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.9 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock increased by 12.35% to $6.29. SPI Energy’s stock is trading at a volume of 603.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 128.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $150.1 million.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) stock moved upwards by 8.92% to $25.99. Tuya’s stock is trading at a volume of 447.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 22.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 8.6% to $6.31. Trading volume for Mercurity Fintech Holding’s stock is 147.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 26.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
Losers
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) stock fell 12.11% to $14.48 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 342.7K shares, making up 466.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $178.7 million.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) stock declined by 8.53% to $15.56. Bel Fuse’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 257.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $192.0 million.
- ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) stock fell 7.1% to $28.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 282.9K shares, making up 313.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $722.3 million.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares declined by 6.63% to $8.37. As of 12:30 EST, Wrap Technologies’s stock is trading at a volume of 612.9K, which is 95.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.5 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares fell 5.72% to $8.39. Trading volume for Ondas Holdings’s stock is 311.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 79.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.8 million.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock declined by 5.46% to $17.34. Trading volume for AudioEye’s stock is 30.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 22.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.0 million.
