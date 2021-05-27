Why Zosano Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares are trading higher after the company announced publication of clinical data regarding the long-term use of Qtrypta for the treatment of acute migraine in The Journal of Headache and Pain.

Zosano Pharma is currently up 17.59% to a price of $0.87. The stock's volume is currently 17.54 million, which is roughly 925.16% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.90 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $1.0 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $3.06 and fallen to a low of $0.33.

