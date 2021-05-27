fbpx
QQQ
-1.25
335.38
-0.37%
DIA
+ 1.23
342.04
+ 0.36%
SPY
+ 0.11
418.96
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.57
139.79
-0.41%
GLD
+ 0.13
177.51
+ 0.07%

Why Abercrombie & Fitch's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 27, 2021 3:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares are trading higher on continued strength after the company on Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Telsey Advisory maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target to $55.

Abercrombie & Fitch's stock has been rising Thursday, up 6.33% to a price of $43.67. The stock's volume is currently 2.81 million, which is roughly 174.56% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.61 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $37.76 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $43.9 and as low as $9.3.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares surged 57.6% to close at $6.84 on Wednesday. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

  Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 129 stocks made new 52-week highs. read more

41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) shares surged 34.4% to $2.7282. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4. read more

Why Abercrombie & Fitch Is Trading Higher Today

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is trading significantly higher Wednesday morning after the company reported a huge earnings beat.  read more