Why Abercrombie & Fitch's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares are trading higher on continued strength after the company on Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Telsey Advisory maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target to $55.

Abercrombie & Fitch's stock has been rising Thursday, up 6.33% to a price of $43.67. The stock's volume is currently 2.81 million, which is roughly 174.56% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.61 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $37.76 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $43.9 and as low as $9.3.

