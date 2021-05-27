Why LAIX's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

LAIX's stock is trading up 25.48% to a price of $1.99. The stock's current volume for the day is 14.82 million, which is approximately 4194.09% of its previous 30-day average volume of 353.33 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of LAIX's stock was $2.1 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.65 and a low of $1.36 in the past 52 weeks.

